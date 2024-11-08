Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 878000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $938.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
