Mativ Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Mativ Price Performance

Mativ stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 684,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,341. Mativ has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

About Mativ

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

