Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 4,439,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Match Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 727.22%. The firm had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

