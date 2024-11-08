Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, reports. Match Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 727.22%. The company had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. Match Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Match Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

