MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,630. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.