MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 120,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

