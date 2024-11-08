MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

