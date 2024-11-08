Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 120,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,971,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035,099 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,071,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 387,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.17.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.10. The company had a trading volume of 154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $386.74 and a twelve month high of $527.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $481.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

