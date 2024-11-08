MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.

MasterBrand Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,963. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

