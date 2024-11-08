MasTec’s (MTZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $151.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 199,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,719. MasTec has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.70.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $2,580,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $2,580,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,746,507.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 13.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in MasTec by 360,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

