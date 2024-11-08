Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth $14,927,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $213.50 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

