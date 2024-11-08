Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $249.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.