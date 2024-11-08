Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

MAIN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $52.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

