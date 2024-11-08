MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.14% of MAG Silver worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,231,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,649,000 after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $22,518,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 576,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,932,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 312,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,810. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

