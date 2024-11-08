Lyft’s (LYFT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 0.5 %

Lyft stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,956,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after buying an additional 812,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lyft by 11.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.