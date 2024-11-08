Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 20,328,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,082,551. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 4,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

