LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.63 to $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 299,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

