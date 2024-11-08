LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

