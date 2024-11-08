LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,514,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $14,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

MRK stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $256.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

