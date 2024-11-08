Lowell Farms Issues Press Release on November 7, 2024

Lowell Farms Inc., a company based in British Columbia, Canada, made a significant announcement in a Form 8-K filing on November 7, 2024. The filing stated that on the same day, the Registrant issued a press release. This press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, contains important information that is incorporated into the Form 8-K.
Mark Ainsworth, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Lowell Farms Inc., signed the document on behalf of the company. The press release dated November 7, 2024, as highlighted in the filing, signifies a key event for the company.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lowell Farms’s 8K filing here.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.
