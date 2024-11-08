Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 97284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

