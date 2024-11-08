LiqTech International (LIQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. LiqTech International has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIQT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

