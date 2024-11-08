Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $465.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $389.14 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

