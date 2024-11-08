Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$700.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.9 million.

LCUT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LCUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

