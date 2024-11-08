Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 66.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 753.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 142,391 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

