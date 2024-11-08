LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,241. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

