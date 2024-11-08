Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.650-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.70 EPS.

LNTH stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.24. 949,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.58 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

