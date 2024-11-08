LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 25791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LandBridge Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the third quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Stories

