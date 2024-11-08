Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 8.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.10. Approximately 70,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 159,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

