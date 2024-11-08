Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kornit Digital updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.93. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

