Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 4238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.