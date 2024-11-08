Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 4238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

