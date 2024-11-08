Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Klépierre Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLPEF remained flat at $30.87 during trading hours on Monday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.
Klépierre Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.