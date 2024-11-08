Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Klépierre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLPEF remained flat at $30.87 during trading hours on Monday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

