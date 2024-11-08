Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 7830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Kinetik alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNTK

Kinetik Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 121.40%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 13,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.