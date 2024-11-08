Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 175% – Still a Buy?

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) was up 175% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Kidoz Trading Up 175.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Kidoz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.