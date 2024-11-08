Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 6,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Kidoz Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.69.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

