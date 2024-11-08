Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

