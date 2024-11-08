Kemper Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE KMPR traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $67.91. 366,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

