Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kaltura

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 407,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,924. The company has a market cap of $295.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.