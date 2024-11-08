Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday.
Kaltura Price Performance
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kaltura
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
