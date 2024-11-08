JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

