Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,211. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

