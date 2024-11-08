John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Down 59.2% – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 59.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 302,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,886% from the average daily volume of 15,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDGJF

John Wood Group Price Performance

About John Wood Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.