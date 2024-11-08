JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,812,995.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,812,995.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,975,229 shares in the company, valued at $149,256,870. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

