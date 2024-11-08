Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,212.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 504,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.