Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,212.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 504,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
