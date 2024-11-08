iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 125,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.44. 190,324 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.