iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 80,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 35,870 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUSB. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.