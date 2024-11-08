iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.
