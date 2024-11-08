iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.15. 12,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 19,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

