IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

IonQ stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 64,729,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.89. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.68.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The business’s revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,679.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 82,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

