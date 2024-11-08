IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. IonQ updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,643,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,001.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.