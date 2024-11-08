Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 39,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 31,416 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YINN traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $32.23. 15,534,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,872. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

